Logic: Bobby Tarantino 2 Mixtape Review

  Alex Denoyer
  • Updated

Logic is well known for his 2017 release of “1-800-273-8255”, which rose awareness for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. While Logic does seem to be an advocate for many worthy causes and deep messages, he makes a point at the beginning of his mixtape to prove he can be a fun and care…

Lil Boat 2 Review

  Albert Gilmore
  • Updated

It’s been a hot minute since Lil Yachty has been on the music scene. Yes, he has done some features with big names like Calvin Harris, Macklemore, and Lorde, but Lil Yachty has finally came out with his album Lil Boat 2, and the wait since Teenage Emotions is over.

News from Statesman

Weather Prompts Changes to Weekend Softball Schedule

  By Athletic Media Relations
  • Updated

Projected inclement weather in the Midwest this weekend has (once again) prompted changes in Indiana State's softball schedule. The three-game Missouri Valley Conference series at Illinois State will now begin with a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT on Friday followed by a single game on Saturday.

Conquering collegiate money matters with CollegeGurlJB

  By Jada N. Holmes
  • Updated

An informational facilitation on financial literacy, presented by the Black Graduate Student Association and additional contributors on Tuesday, March 27th, allowed ISU attendees to become more aware of financial aid opportunities and how to take advantage of them.