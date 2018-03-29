News

Conquering collegiate money matters with CollegeGurlJB

An informational facilitation on financial literacy, presented by the Black Graduate Student Association and additional contributors on Tuesday, March 27th, allowed ISU attendees to become more aware of financial aid opportunities and how to take advantage of them.

An Eye Opening Experience

The Cunningham Memorial Library has come up with a clever solution on a local level to the everyday problem of color blindness many people face.

Weather Prompts Changes to Weekend Softball Schedule

Projected inclement weather in the Midwest this weekend has (once again) prompted changes in Indiana State's softball schedule. The three-game Missouri Valley Conference series at Illinois State will now begin with a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT on Friday followed by a single game on Saturday.

March Madness: Disney v Pixar Edition

I’m not one for basketball. I played in middle school, but I wasn’t great at running. Basketball wasn’t something that I ever loved to watch. In high school I was the president of the spirit club, so I went to all the basketball games. That was fun, but it didn’t really carry over at all to my time in college. With all of that being said, I’m not big into the whole March Madness thing. But basketball isn’t what’s making everybody mad this March; instead it’s been the Disney versus Pixar bracket.

Facebook Logs Users’ Calls and Texts

Facebook appears to have yet another privacy scandal on its hands. As stock values tumble and advertisers begin to shy away from the social media giant, a New Zealand man discovered that Facebook had kept records of all of his phone’s contacts, as well as metadata on his text messages and phone calls.

