I’m not one for basketball. I played in middle school, but I wasn’t great at running. Basketball wasn’t something that I ever loved to watch. In high school I was the president of the spirit club, so I went to all the basketball games. That was fun, but it didn’t really carry over at all to my time in college. With all of that being said, I’m not big into the whole March Madness thing. But basketball isn’t what’s making everybody mad this March; instead it’s been the Disney versus Pixar bracket.